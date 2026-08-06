China develops domestic DUV lithography, but likelihood of EUV advance remains wafer-thin

Flags of China and the U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture created on Feb. 17, 2023. REUTERS/YONHAP

China’s new domestic DUV lithography system marks progress in mature chipmaking, but experts say major barriers remain before it can challenge advanced semiconductor leaders.

China has succeeded in developing a domestically produced deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography system — a critical piece of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. This marks a significant milestone in its efforts to overcome U.S.-led restrictions on its semiconductor industry.

Though the achievement strengthens China's capabilities in manufacturing mature-node semiconductors, experts still say that it does not represent an immediate leap into advanced chipmaking.

Chinese state-owned Aishengna is expected to begin supplying its domestically developed immersion DUV lithography systems to major Chinese chipmakers, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International, Hua Hong Semiconductor and ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), according to industry sources on Aug. 4.

Lithography machines function as ultraprecision printers that etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers.

Industry estimates suggest about five units will be deployed this year and around 20 next year, primarily for producing 28-nanometer chips used in automobiles and home appliances.

“Western investors' blind faith in the effectiveness of ‘blockades’ has been shaken,” China's state-run Global Times said after massive market value evaporated in an editorial published on July 29.

A man wearing a yellow protective helmet walks next to a production facility of China's top memory chipmaker CXMT with the company's logo on the facade, in Beijing, China, July 29. REUTERS/YONHAP

Although the breakthrough has renewed attention on China's technological ambitions, many experts question its commercial viability.

Extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, which are required for leading-edge chips, are currently produced exclusively by Dutch company ASML. The performance gap between EUV and DUV remains substantial.

Processes that can be completed with a single EUV exposure typically require DUV systems to repeat a cycle of deposition, etching and cleaning two to four times or more.

In semiconductor manufacturing, every additional processing step increases production costs, manufacturing time and defect rates.

"China may have succeeded in producing a particular chip, but it remains uncertain whether the technology can achieve economic viability on a mass production line," Kwon Seok-joon, a professor of chemical engineering at Sungkyunkwan University, said.

The logo of ASML is displayed at the company's booth at the 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China, on Nov. 5, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Experts also point to the formidable barriers posed by the semiconductor supply chain.

EUV systems generate 13.5-nanometer wavelength light by firing high-powered lasers at microscopic droplets of tin, creating plasma hotter than the surface of the sun.

Key technologies behind the process include the light source developed by U.S.-based Cymer, high-powered lasers supplied by Germany's Trumpf and ultraprecision optics from Germany's Zeiss that deliver the generated light to the wafer with minimal loss. Together, these companies form an exclusive technology ecosystem centered on ASML.

By contrast, China's DUV systems are reportedly still dependent on certain foreign-made components, including parts sourced from Japan.

Another hurdle is the feedback ecosystem built around leading equipment suppliers and their customers.

"ASML's real strength lies in its close collaboration with global component suppliers and top-tier customers," Ahn Jin-ho, a professor of materials science and engineering at Hanyang University, said.

"Accumulating technology through continuous feedback from customers is essential."

ASML engineers walk past a High NA EUV tool at ASML's headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on Nov. 20, 2023. ASML

Additional U.S. restrictions could further complicate China's efforts.

The bipartisan Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware (Match) Act, introduced in April, seeks to block maintenance services and replacement parts for roughly 1,400 ASML DUV systems already operating in China.

The United States has already prohibited exports of ASML's EUV systems to China, while only older-generation DUV machines — about eight generations behind the latest models — are still allowed to be shipped. If enacted, the proposed legislation would also cut off after-sales support for those existing systems.

Despite the remaining technological hurdles, Korea's semiconductor industry says China's rapid progress should not be underestimated.

"The real threat is not simply China's current DUV technology," a senior executive at a Korean semiconductor equipment company said.

"It is China's determination to overcome the restrictions and the government's ability to mobilize capital, talent and technology across companies under a unified strategy. Korea also needs to accelerate efforts to build domestic semiconductor test beds and strengthen its own technology ecosystem."





BY KIM SU-MIN, LEE YOUNG-KEUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



