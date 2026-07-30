Chey Tae-won snaps up 4.8 billion won of SK hynix shares in his first direct purchase

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BTS is thriving. So why are K-pop stocks crashing?
Record earnings and the megastars' comeback failed to stop a broader K-pop stock slump as investors worry about margins, valuations and capital flowing elsewhere.
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Brokerages split on targets for SK hynix shares after chipmaker misses Q2 market consensus
One firm adjusted its outlook upward, but most cut their expectations, although the stock is still considered a good buy.
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Gov’t scrambles to crack down on single-stock leveraged ETFs with Kospi in free fall
The financial authorities agreed to implement a number of regulations, with one lawmaker accusing the products of creating "monthly rent refugees."
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Seoul shares trade mixed after higher open as AI and Fed worries linger
Stocks swung between gains and losses Thursday as bargain hunting met concerns over AI spending, recent Wall Street declines and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s next move.