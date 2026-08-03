Chery to invest $75 million in KG Mobility, expanding strategic partnership

KG Mobility CEO Hwang Ki-young, right, and Chery International President Zhang Guibing speak during a press conference announcing the strategic investment agreement on Aug. 2. YONHAP

A convertible bond investment by Chery Automobile could make it KGM’s second-largest shareholder, increasing the Korean company's reliance on Chinese technology and capital.

KG Mobility (KGM), which already relies on Chinese technology for its vehicle platforms and software, is now also turning to Chinese capital.

Chinese automaker Chery Automobile has agreed to acquire $75 million worth of KG Mobility's convertible bonds under a strategic investment agreement signed Sunday. If the bonds are fully converted into shares, Chery could become KGM's second-largest shareholder with a stake of around 10 percent, further deepening the automaker's dependence on China for both technology and financing. Convertible bonds are initially issued as debt but can later be converted into shares under predetermined conditions.

“If all of the bonds are converted, Chery's stake will be around 10 percent,” KG Mobility CEO Hwang Ki-young said. “It will not lead to management control or participation in management.”

The two companies have already built close ties. In October 2024, KG Mobility signed a licensing agreement to use Chery's T2X plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) platform. In April last year, the companies began jointly developing the SE10 sport utility vehicle, the successor to the Rexton, based on that platform.

The partnership has since expanded to include Chery's software-defined vehicle (SDV) electrical and electronic architecture.

A vehicle platform serves as the structural foundation of a car, and its electrical and electronic architecture functions as its central control system, controlling a vehicle's electronic systems. While adopting Chery's technology could significantly reduce development costs and shorten development time for KG Mobility, it also raises the possibility that the company will become structurally dependent on a Chinese automaker for the platform and software underpinning its future models.

“Chery Group's global platform, advanced technologies, extensive supply chain and overseas business capabilities will provide a strong foundation for KG Mobility's future growth,” KG Group Chairman Kwak Jae-sun said. “We will introduce a next-generation environmentally friendly vehicle lineup, including PHEVs, to secure differentiated competitiveness both at home and in global markets.”

KG Mobility's headquarters in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi YONHAP

This is not the first time Chinese capital has gained a foothold in Korea's automotive industry.

China's Geely Auto is Renault Korea's second-largest shareholder with a 34.02 percent stake. Renault Korea uses Geely's compact modular architecture platform in new vehicle development projects. Geely also contracts Renault Korea's Busan plant to manufacture some Polestar electric vehicles for export to North America and other markets.

Chery could also benefit from expanding its partnership with KG Mobility by making use of the Korean automaker's brand and overseas sales network.

Chery said Sunday that cooperation could be advantageous because tariffs on Chinese-made and Korean-made vehicles differ by country. It also said the companies could consider sharing overseas production capacity.

KG Mobility, however, dismissed the possibility of contract manufacturing Chery vehicles at its Pyeongtaek plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi.

“Automakers that sell fewer than 5 million vehicles a year have difficulty developing electrification technologies on their own and recovering the investment,” Kim Kyung-yu, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade, said. “Chinese automakers could also use Korean factories or brands as a bridge to enter the U.S. and European markets.”

The KGM New Torres KG MOBILITY

KG Mobility's relationship with Chery is different from examples seen in Europe.

Volvo continues to operate independently while sharing technology after Geely acquired control of the company. Mercedes-Benz has minority shareholders including Beijing Automotive Group and Geely founder Li Shufu, each holding less than a 10 percent stake.

But Chery had already been supplying KGM with vehicle platforms and SDV architecture before acquiring an equity stake. This means KG Mobility may ultimately become more dependent on Chery than Mercedes-Benz is on its Chinese shareholders, despite Chery's relatively small ownership stake.

U.S. regulations could also become a key variable.

Vehicles equipped with Chinese- or Russian-made software or components for autonomous driving or communications functions were barred from being sold in the United States under regulations finalized by the U.S. Department of Commerce early last year. The rules will be phased in beginning with 2027 model-year vehicles.

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation also recently approved a bill that would prohibit the sale of connected vehicles made by companies with more than a 15 percent Chinese ownership stake.

Because KG Mobility hopes to enter the U.S. market, industry observers say its growing reliance on Chinese technology and capital could become a long-term obstacle.





BY SUK GYEONG-MIN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



