Celltrion nears annual target on biosimilar surge

Bullish global brokerages lifted price targets as Celltrion expands into obesity drugs and other innovative treatments.

Robust biosimilar sales powered another quarter of earnings growth for Celltrion, moving the company nearer to its full-year revenue goal of 5.3 trillion won ($3.9 billion).

The company reported revenue of 1.6 trillion won in the third quarter, up 53.1 percent from a year earlier. Operating profit stood at 525.3 billion won, up 74.3 percent on year, during the same period. Its operating profit margin stood at 33.3 percent, up by 4 percentage points on year.

Celltrion generated 4.1 trillion won in revenue in the first nine months of the year, putting it on track to meet its full-year revenue target of 5.3 trillion won.

Strong sales of its biosimilars launched last year — Steqeyma, Omlyclo, Eydenzelt, Stoboclo, Osenvelt, and Avtozma — helped the earnings growth. Revenue generated from the products totaled 388 billion won in the third quarter, up 335 percent on year. The figure rose 23.4 percent compared to the previous quarter.

The growing share of high-margin products, including last year's biosimilars, has helped improve profitability, Celltrion said. The company also expects to gain greater economies of scale from existing sales infrastructure as more products are launched.

Global investment banks are also optimistic about Celltrion's next year's earnings.

"Omlyclo's sales so far have still mostly been coming from Europe, while the product has just recently launched in the United States in October, including the food allergy indication — which we see as a sizable opportunity," Swiss bank UBS said in a report.

The investment bank forecast Celltrion to report operating profit of 2.2 trillion won in 2027, up 17 percent on year. Annual revenue was forecast to reach 6.6 trillion won, up 14 percent on year. It maintained a "buy" rating and a price target of 280,000 won, naming Celltrion its top pick in Korea's health care sector.

Celltrion's Omlyclo CELLTRION







Nomura Securities also maintained a "buy" rating on Celltrion, with a price target of 270,000 won. It projected operating profit of 2.2 trillion won for 2027, up 16.3 percent on year. Annual revenue was forecast at 6.8 trillion won, up 17.7 percent on year.

Investor confidence has also been reflected in rising foreign ownership. Foreign ownership of Celltrion shares rose to 25.7 percent as of Monday, compared to 21.1 percent as of Jan. 2.

Domestic brokerages have also raised their price targets. Hyundai Motor Securities increased its target to 300,000 won from 280,000 won, while iM Securities raised its target to 270,000 won from 260,000 won.

Celltrion is expanding into innovative drug development as a new growth engine, building on earnings generated by its biosimilar business. New drug development efforts span several areas, including antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific and multispecific antibodies and obesity treatments.

The company recently unveiled preclinical research findings on CT-G32/SCO-940, a candidate for a next generation obesity treatment, and plans to advance the candidate into clinical trials.





BY LEE TAE-HEE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]