Card spending jumps more than 7 percent in first half of year

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Number of farming households up in 2025, but average cultivated area hits lowest level in 65 years
Farmsteads rose by 210,000 from five years earlier to 1.27 million, with an average of 2.15 acres per household.
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Korea, Japan financial chiefs deepen cooperation on capital markets
Top financial regulators from Korea and Japan agreed to strengthen coordination after discussing market conditions in Seoul.
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CPTPP membership could raise growth by 0.38% over 10 years, Industry Ministry says
A comprehensive analysis determined the benefit to GDP should Korea enter the Indo-Pacific trade pact.
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Finance minister, BOK governor vow closer coordination on economic risks
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il and Bank of Korea Governor Shin Hyun-song pledged closer policy coordination to manage inflation, exchange-rate volatility and external economic risks.