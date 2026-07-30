Card spending for second quarter up 7.6 percent 

A merchant inserts a credit card into a payment machine at a local market in Mapo District, western Seoul, on July 27, 2023. YONHAP

Stock market gains, solid corporate earnings and higher prices contributed to a rise in consumer and business card spending compared to last year.

Credit card spending rose by more than 7 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier due to the wealth effect stemming from a bull run on the local stock market and sound corporate earnings, data showed Thursday.

Spending made with credit, debit and prepaid cards came to 336.9 trillion won ($233.6 billion) in the April-July period, up 7.6 percent from the same period last year, according to data compiled by the Credit Finance Association.

The number of approved card settlements climbed 6 percent on year to 7.96 billion cases over the cited period.

Also, an overall rise in prices of commodities contributed to a rise in card spending, it said.

Spending with corporate cards rose 8.7 percent on year to 63.4 trillion won, and spending by individuals went up 7.4 percent to 273.7 trillion won over the cited period, according to the latest data.





Yonhap



