Card spending for second quarter up 7.6 percent 

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Korea's natural population decline slows as rebound in births continues
Despite the increase in births and decrease in deaths, Korea's population growth eased to 13.6 percent in May after hitting 19.4 percent in March and 18 percent in April.
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Overseas tourist spending in Seoul jumps 57 percent in record first half
Seoul saw foreign visitor numbers rise more than 20 percent in the first half of 2026, while their credit card spending hit a record 5.62 trillion won ($3.9 billion) led by shopping and medical tourism.
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Almost 40% of Koreans owned land in 2025: Data
About 20.12 million people, or 39.4 percent of the country's registered population, owned land as of the end of 2025, but the area of land owned dropped 0.3 percent from the previous year.
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Korean mortgage rates climb to highest level in two years, seven months
The average rate on household mortgage loans increased 0.04 percentage points to 4.36 percent in June, marking the highest level since November 2023, when the rate averaged 4.48 percent.