Card firms profit rises 5.6 percent

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Insurers’ profits jump 13% on investment gains
Korea’s insurers posted combined net profit of 9.01 trillion won ($6.5 billion) in the first half as stronger investment returns lifted earnings.
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Nvidia surpasses Wall Street forecasts in Q2 on strong AI chip demand
Nvidia topped earnings forecasts and projected $108 billion in quarterly revenue as demand for AI infrastructure outstrips its supply.
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Inside Korea’s mattress factory turned date destination
Simmons’ Icheon complex pairs rigorous sleep research with visitor experiences, from factory tours to cafes and personality tests.
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Why must young people be finished products?
As AI narrows entry-level jobs, companies and government must create real pathways for inexperienced young people to gain skills.