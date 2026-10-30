Call of Duty publisher apologizes for using real footage of Itaewon tragedy

Read more
-
Never again: Local governments ramp up Halloween crowd controls as larger turnout expected
Seoul and local governments nationwide are expanding Halloween crowd-control measures in Itaewon, Hongdae and other busy districts as larger crowds and foreign tourist arrivals are expected.
-
Enhypen's Sunghoon tops K-pop Halloween costume poll
Enhypen’s Sunghoon edged out Ateez’s San in a fan vote for the K-pop artist best suited to Halloween costumes and makeup.
-
Hit webtoon ‘The Remarried Empress’ to release spinoff ahead of live-action series
The story follows Empress Navier Ellie Trovi’s newlywed life and the adventures of supporting characters seen only in the background of the original webtoon.
-
Families of foreign victims of Itaewon tragedy demand answers four years on
The relatives, visiting on the anniversary at the invitation of the government, said they have been left in the dark despite promises of transparency.