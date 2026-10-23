Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 tops Korean chart amid intense interest

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South's spy agency reportedly assesses that social media rumors of Kim Jong-un's death are false
The National Intelligence Service reportedly delivered the assessment during a closed-door meeting with ruling and opposition lawmakers on the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee.
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Seoul proposes talks with Pyongyang over disputed MDL, but response unlikely
The South proposed military talks with North Korea last year to establish a mutually recognized military demarcation line; this time, it added restoring military communication lines and preventing accidental clashes to the agenda.
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Seoul brings DMZ mine blast to UN Security Council
South Korea accused North Korea of violating the armistice over DMZ land mines, sending its UN letter 31 days after three soldiers were injured.
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Call of Duty's portrayal of North Korea and its soldiers: Artistic freedom or overstated brutality?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, set during a fictional North Korean invasion of South Korea, has sparked debate over its portrayal of North Korean soldiers, war trauma and artistic freedom.