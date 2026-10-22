BYD electrifies Korea’s EV market with soaring sales

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SC Bank Korea tells customers to say ‘Hi’ to special rate with promotion
Standard Chartered Bank Korea Limited (SC Bank) has launched a special interest rate promotion for first-time clients of its “Hi Account” through Dec. 31 offering 3.4 percent regardless of balance.
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Volvo cruises to milestone on affordability, focus on customers
Volvo Car Korea cruised to a new milestone in September, surpassing 10,000 vehicles sold annually for the eighth consecutive year.
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Korea Eximbank locks in global supply chain partnership with IFC
Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank) Chairman and CEO Hwang Ki-yeon held strategic talks on financial cooperation with International Finance Corporation (IFC) Managing Director Makhtar Diop, the bank announced on Oct. 18.
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ITS World Congress in Gangneung to offer blueprint for tomorrow’s transit
The global conversation on the future of transportation will unfold in Gangneung this year as 60,000 participants from 90 countries descend on the Gyeonggi Olympic Park for the 32nd World Congress of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS).