Buy-side sidecar triggered after Kospi jumps 6.5% at open

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The dilemma of single-stock leveraged ETFs (KOR)
Korea’s single-stock leveraged ETFs, launched despite official warnings, have deepened market volatility and left retail investors bearing heavy losses.
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Barclays initiates coverage on SK hynix ADRs with $330 price target
Barclays launched coverage with a $330 target, betting prolonged memory shortages and AI demand will drive SK hynix ADRs sharply higher.
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The dilemma of single-stock leveraged ETFs
Korea’s single-stock leveraged ETFs, launched despite official warnings, have deepened market volatility and left retail investors bearing heavy losses.
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Wage relations
The Minimum Wage Commission held its 14th plenary meeting as labor and employers attempt to reach an agreement on the rate for next year.