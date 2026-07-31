Buy-side sidecar activated on Kospi after sharp rise

The Kospi starts higher on the morning of July 31. Numbers are shown on a digital board inside the Hana Bank main branch in Jung District, central Seoul. YONHAP

Korea's benchmark index shot up more than 11 percent soon after the opening bell.

The Korea Exchange activated a buy-side sidecar for the benchmark Kospi as the stock index rose sharply just minutes into trading on Friday morning, fueled by tech gains.

Program trading for the Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 9:06 a.m. soon after the market opened, according to the Korea Exchange.

A buy-side sidecar is triggered when the Kospi 200 Futures index rises 5 percent or more for at least one minute.

The Korean bourse had added 64.23 points, or 1.15 percent, to 5,657.79 at the opening bell. Then 7 minutes after, the index shot up 11.05 percent as of 9:07 a.m.

Overnight, Wall Street closed higher as Microsoft jumped a record 15 percent after exceeding expectations for current-quarter sales and cloud growth in its second-quarter report, easing fears about massive spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.66 percent and the Nasdaq gained 2.78 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19 percent. The PHLX chip index, a gauge of U.S. semiconductor giants, surged 8.2 percent.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics skyrocketed 18.84 percent to trade at 246,000 won ($172) around 9:20 a.m., while rival chip giant SK hynix also soared 21.94 percent to trade at 1,617,000 won.





BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]



