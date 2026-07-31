Buy-side sidecar activated on Kospi after sharp rise

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A staggering lack of accountability (KOR)
After the Kospi's steep July slide, critics say that the Lee Jae Myung administration must answer for risky exchange-traded fund (ETF) policies and mixed signals that deepened losses for retail investors.
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Economic policy should look beyond the semiconductor boom (KOR)
A Yonsei economist argues President Lee Jae Myung should use the semiconductor windfall to curb inequality, diversify growth and strengthen Korea’s long-term resilience.
-
A staggering lack of accountability
After the Kospi's steep July slide, critics say that the Lee Jae Myung administration must answer for risky exchange-traded fund (ETF) policies and mixed signals that deepened losses for retail investors.
-
Economic policy should look beyond the semiconductor boom
A Yonsei economist argues President Lee Jae Myung should use the semiconductor windfall to curb inequality, diversify growth and strengthen Korea’s long-term resilience.