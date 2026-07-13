Buy local!

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Display of discounted domestic wheat, soybean and powdered rice products in a Seoul supermarket.
Processed food products made with domestically produced wheat, soybeans and rice flour are displayed at the Yangjae branch of Hanaro Mart in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 13. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is holding an offline discount event for processed foods made from local crops through July 19.

Processed food products made with domestically produced wheat, soybeans and rice flour are displayed at the Yangjae branch of Hanaro Mart in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 13. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is holding an offline discount event for processed foods made from local crops through July 19.

discount event business hanaro mart processed foods ministry of agriculture food and rural affairs seoul photo

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