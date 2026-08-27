Busy bus depot

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Samsung bets on PIM while SK hynix keeps eye on HBM
At Hot Chips 2026, Samsung Electronics introduced Lpddr5x-PIM, and SK Hynix did the same with iHBM.
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Hanteo Global, KBS Media sign MOU to launch global K-culture festival
H-Con, short for Hallyu Convention, will be built around the Hanteo Music Awards, which uses the sponsor’s music chart data.
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Large retailers face higher fines for abuse of power under FTC's proposal
In many previous cases, fines have been capped at a fixed amount, preventing penalties from adequately reflecting the seriousness and scale of the misconduct.
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LG Electronics turns discarded appliances into source of rare earth magnets
LG Electronics, E-Cycle Governance and the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a pilot project to recover permanent magnets from discarded home appliances.