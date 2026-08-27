Busy bus depot

Buses wait at Seoul Express Bus Terminal in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 27.

SARAH CHEA
SARAH CHEA BUSINESS REPORTER
Published
Buses wait at Seoul Express Bus Terminal in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 27. Fares for intercity and express buses are set to rise by about 9 percent starting in October, as the bus industry grapples with mounting financial strain from rising labor and fuel costs.

Buses wait at Seoul Express Bus Terminal in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 27.

Fares for intercity and express buses are set to rise by about 9 percent starting in October, as the bus industry grapples with mounting financial strain from rising labor and fuel costs.

business bus fare increase express buses intercity buses seoul express bus terminal seoul industry

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