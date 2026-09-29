Business sentiment falls in September due to rising costs: BOK

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Kospi opens lower as rising oil prices fuel inflation concerns, lift Treasury yields
The Kospi fell 45.33 points, or 0.66 percent, to 6,844.11 at the opening bell.
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Banks to open 30 minutes later next year after umbrella union, management strike deal
An opening time of 9:30 a.m. was included in the agreement, with closing hours to remain un-changed along with a wage hike of 3 percent.
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Samsung Electronics sell-off drags down Kospi, with buyback support set to fade
Samsung Electronics fell 5.43 percent as investors rushed to secure eligibility for its record quarterly dividend while its share buyback nears completion.
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Vendor hack exposes Bank of Korea staff data
Personal data of 186 Bank of Korea employees was leaked in a contractor's GitHub breach as cyberattack attempts against the central bank continue.