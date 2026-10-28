Business confidence hits four-year high

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Kospi opens tad higher as Fed holds rates ahead of Samsung earnings report
Stocks opened slightly higher after the Federal Reserve held rates steady, with Samsung Electronics' AI-driven chip outlook in focus.
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Fed holds rates as inflation stays high
The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate at 3.75 to 4 percent, while Chair Kevin Warsh warned that inflation remains too high.
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Hacks spread from banks to brokerage, asset manager and crypto exchange
The attacks have raised questions about the self-reporting cybersecurity system, with North Korean IP addresses detected.
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Korea seeks Bloomberg market status review
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il urged Bloomberg to reassess Korea's emerging-market classification, citing improved foreign investor access.