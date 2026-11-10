Buldak may lead the craze, but Teum-sae Ramen burns hottest in spice test

A total of 12 instant noodle varieties tested by the Korea Consumer Agency YONHAP

An assessment by the Korea Consumer Agency ranked the capsaicinoid levels of several instant noodle products, along with sodium content.

Buldak may be the face of Korea’s spicy noodle craze with viral challenges that have pushed heat tolerance to the limit, but a new study suggests Paldo’s Teum-sae Ramen packs an even bigger punch in capsaicinoid content.

Teum-sae Ramen had the highest spice level among the soup-based instant noodles tested, at 650 milligrams per kilogram (0.01 ounces per pound), according to the Korea Consumer Agency’s assessments of nutritional content and safety.

Buldak Original topped the stir-fried instant noodle category for capsaicinoid content at 285 milligrams per kilogram, less than half that of Teum-sae Ramen.

The recent Korea Consumer Agency’s assessments of nutritional content and safety included seven soup-based instant noodles: Shin Ramyun and Shin Ramyun Red by Nongshim, Samyang 1963 and Samyang Ramyeon Extra Spicy by Samyang Foods, Yeul Ramen and Jin Ramen by Otoki and Teum-sae Ramen.

The survey of stir-fried instant noodles included Shin Ramyun Stir Fry and Shin Ramyun Toomba by Nongshim, Buldak Carbonara and Buldak Original by Samyang Foods, and Stir-fry Sesame Ramen by Otoki.

Four products — Teum-sae Ramen, Shin Ramyun Red, Samyang Ramyeon Spicy and Buldak Original — were classified at Level 4, the highest spiciness category.

The Korean Industrial Standards' spiciness scale divides spiciness into four levels based on capsaicinoid content: Level 1, mild, for less than 80 milligrams per kilogram; Level 2, moderately spicy, for 80 to 179 milligrams; Level 3, spicy, for 180 to 279 milligrams; and Level 4, very spicy, for 280 milligrams or more. The 12 sampled products ranged from Level 2 to Level 4.

Sodium content also varied widely across the products.

Soup-based instant noodles contained 1,611 to 2,080 milligrams (0.06 to 0.07 ounces) of sodium per packet, whereas stir-fried varieties contained 1,009 to 1,349 milligrams.

Teum-sae Ramen by Paldo SCREEN CAPTURE

A single packet of soup-based instant noodles provided 81 to 104 percent of the daily sodium reference value of 2,000 milligrams, compared with 50 to 67 percent for stir-fried varieties.

Shin Ramyun Red had the highest sodium content among the products tested.

Those who finish both the noodles and the broth would consume 2,080 milligrams of sodium, equivalent to 104 percent of the daily reference value.

Every product passed safety assessments for heavy metals, harmful substances and micro-organisms.

Prices ranged from 684 won to 1,300 won (50 cents to $1) per packet for soup-based instant noodles and from 995 to 1,420 won for stir-fried varieties.

Samyang Ramyeon Spicy was the cheapest soup-based variety at 684 won, while Teum-sae Ramen was the most expensive at 1,300 won. Shin Ramyun Stir Fry had the lowest price among stir-fried options at 995 won, while Stir-fry Sesame Ramen was the highest at 1,420 won.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



