Buick breaks into Korean market with Electra E7 plug-in hybrid EV

Hector Villarreal, president and CEO of GM Korea, stands next to the Buick Electra E7, at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sept. 30. KIM MIN-YOUNG

GM Korea brought Buick to Korean drivers on Wednesday, unveiling the Electra E7 plug-in hybrid EV at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, as the brand's first model for the local market.

"Today marks an important milestone for GM Korea as we officially introduce Buick to the Korean market," said Hector Villarreal, president and CEO of GM Korea.

Buick joins Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC as the fourth General Motors brand sold in Korea, making Korea the third market after North America and China to carry all four. Lee Eun-jung, director of Chevrolet sales operation and brand and network development, said Cadillac targets luxury buyers and GMC focuses on pickups and SUVs for outdoor customers, while Buick is entering the midsize SUV segment.

The E7 runs in three modes: electric, battery hold and i-HEV hybrid. GM Korea said it travels more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) combined. It supports vehicle-to-load power for external appliances and comes with OnStar, GM's connected service that lets owners check the vehicle's status and start it remotely through an app.

The E7 comes in four trims, starting in the 43 million won ($32,000) range, with the top trim level at around 54 million won. Final prices will be announced when sales begin. Prereservations opened Wednesday on Buick's website. The car will be sold in 95 showrooms and serviced at 115 centers nationwide. The body is covered for three years or 60,000 kilometers, and the motor and battery for eight years or 160,000 kilometers.

The E7 is built in China by SAIC-GM, GM's joint venture with SAIC Motor. Asked about importing the model rather than building environmentally friendly vehicles in Korea, Villarreal said GM draws on plants worldwide.

"Our plants are operating at maximum capacity, but that doesn't preclude us from continuing to offer additional vehicles to this very demanding customer base," he said. "That's the reason we decided to start bringing the Electra E7 to the Korean market."

Asked how the model would compete with the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Motor Santa Fe, Lee pointed to the powertrain.

"It is a car that raises the quality of the time you spend inside it," Lee said. "You can drive it like an EV on weekdays and go wherever you want without worrying about charging."

Jung Jung-yoon, head of sales and network, in charge of domestic sales, said the price was set so that Buick "can be included in many customers' choices" as it enters Korea for the first time.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]