Buddhism is back in

Read more
-
Going away for gold
The Team Korea delegation poses for a group photo at a send-off ceremony for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Sept. 3.
-
Jogye Order re-elects Venerable Jinwoo
Venerable Jinwoo won a second four-year term leading Korea’s largest Buddhist sect, overseeing 3,500 temples and 12,000 monks.
-
From the firing range to the hiring page
More than 100 employers offered interviews, counseling and AI-assisted job services at Seoul's annual veterans employment fair.
-
Nonstepping stone
Tourists take photos near the woldae, or elevated stone platform, of Geunjeongjeon at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Sept. 2.