Buddhism is back in

The "hip Buddhism" trend is gaining traction among younger Koreans, who are embracing the religion in new, more accessible ways.

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Models display Buddhist-themed goods at a pop-up store at Lotte Mall in Gimpo International Airport in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 3.

Models display Buddhist-themed goods at a pop-up store at Lotte Mall in Gimpo International Airport in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 3. The “hip Buddhism” trend is gaining traction among younger Koreans, who are embracing the religion in new, more accessible ways.

young koreans photo hip buddhism gimpo international airport business buddhism lotte mall

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