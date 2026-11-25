A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 4,697.51 points on Nov. 25, down 308.52 points, or 6.16 percent, from the previous trading session. NEWS1

Conflicting valuation measures leave analysts split on whether the battered Kospi remains overpriced or has become a historic bargain.

Is the Korean stock market a bubble or a bargain?

With the Kospi down nearly 50 percent from its June peak, key valuation metrics paint starkly different pictures, leaving analysts divided over whether stocks have further to fall or are already trading at historically low valuations.

Despite the Kospi's 48.5 percent plunge from its June high of 9,114.55 as of Wednesday’s close, the Korean stock market remains significantly overvalued by a measure known as the Buffett indicator. Other analysts, however, argue that the sell-off has gone too far given the earnings Korean companies have generated this year.

Korea's Buffett indicator stood at 151 percent based on Tuesday's closing prices, according to calculations by the JoongAng Ilbo on Wednesday. The Buffett indicator is calculated by dividing the total market capitalization of domestic stock markets, including the Kospi and Kosdaq, by nominal GDP. It shows how stocks are valued relative to a country's economic output.

A reading of 151 percent means that the total market capitalization of Korean stocks is roughly 1.5 times the country's projected GDP for this year. Global investment analysis platform GuruFocus considers a stock market fairly valued when the indicator falls between 87 percent and 106 percent. By this measure, the Kospi would need to fall to around 3,500 points to reach a fair valuation this year.

Korea is not alone. Other markets that have experienced the AI investment boom, including the United States, Japan and Taiwan, are also significantly overvalued by the Buffett indicator. A stock market is considered significantly overvalued when the Buffett indicator reaches 125 percent or higher.

The indicator stands at 222 percent for the United States, 196 percent for Japan and 400 percent for Taiwan. Compared to these markets, Korea's stock market is relatively less overvalued.

Some experts also argue that the Kospi remains above its fair value.

"I believe 4,076 points would be a fair value for the Kospi this year, taking nominal GDP into account," Kim Young-ik, an adjunct professor at Hanyang University's Institute for Future Talents, said. "The cyclical component of the leading economic index, which recently peaked and began to decline, also suggests that the stock index will continue to fall through next year."

Employees ring a ceremonial bell to celebrate the Kospi closing above the 9,000-point mark for the first time at Hana Bank's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on June 18. JOINT PRESS CORPS

There are, however, strong arguments to the contrary. By conventional valuation metrics such as the price-to-earnings ratio (PER) and price-to-book ratio, the Korean stock market might be trading at historically low valuations.

As of Wednesday, the Kospi's 12-month forward PER — calculated by dividing current stock prices by projected earnings per share over the next 12 months — stood at around 3.4, well below the 6.27 low recorded during the 2008 global financial crisis.

"The Kospi, which has nearly halved from its peak, has already experienced a plunge comparable to those seen during major economic crises, when it fell 75.4 percent during the 1997 Asian financial crisis and 54.5 percent during the global financial crisis," Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said. "Even if stock prices fall further, the decline will be temporary, so staying invested is an effective strategy at this point."





BY KIM DO-NYUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



