Atlas, a humanoid robot developed by Hyundai Motor Group's robotics subsidiary Boston Dynamics, shows its movement in a YouTube video posted on Oct. 1. BOSTON DYNAMICS

Boston Dynamics will deploy Spot at GlobalFoundries facilities worldwide and test humanoid Atlas in semiconductor manufacturing from 2027.

Boston Dynamics, a U.S. robotics subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, has said it plans to deploy its four-legged robot Spot at semiconductor plants operated by U.S. chipmaker GlobalFoundries (GF) worldwide.

Under the agreement, Spot will be deployed at GF's facilities in the U.S. states of New York and Vermont, as well as Germany and Singapore, Boston Dynamics said Wednesday.

The two companies will also begin testing Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot Atlas at GF's facilities in early 2027, marking its first trial outside the automotive industry.

GF will be the first company outside the auto industry to join Boston Dynamics' Atlas testing program to explore how humanoid robots could be used in chip manufacturing.





Yonhap