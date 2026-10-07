Boston Dynamics taps ex-Amazon AI chief as new CEO

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Shinhan Bank likely to face collective lawsuit over customer data breach
A law firm is recruiting affected Shinhan Bank customers for a collective damages suit after a cyberattack exposed data from about 25,000 people.
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Korea's SMR push: Top tier tech hits regulatory bottleneck
Developers plan permit applications from 2028, but tailored safety standards and sufficient regulatory staff may not arrive until 2032.
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Incheon Airport pushes first passenger fee increase in 24 years
The airport operator plans to raise the passenger service charge on international departures by about 30 percent and the cost recovery rate on landing fees and other charges from 44 percent to around 88 percent.
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Columbia tops overseas schools for Korea’s chaebol families
A new report finds nearly all fourth- and fifth-generation members of Korea’s business families studied overseas, with Columbia University leading among foreign schools.