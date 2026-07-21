BOK to pilot 24-hour offshore won trading system in September

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Global semiconductor equipment sales forecast to hit record high in 2028 on AI infrastructure investment
Global semiconductor equipment sales are expected to soar 23.2 percent on year to $165.9 billion this year before reaching an all-time high of $229.5 billion in 2028.
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Sales of equity-linked securities decline in first half of year due to volatility
The issuance of equity-linked securities stood at 27.7 trillion won ($18.8 billion) in the first half of the year, down 41.7 percent from the previous six-month period.
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Kospi opens higher on bargain hunting amid Iran tensions
Stocks opened higher after heavy losses, as investors bought beaten-down tech shares despite renewed Middle East tensions.
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Kospi posts world’s worst performance amid AI slowdown fears, leveraged selling
Korea’s benchmark index has plunged nearly 30 percent in a month as chip-stock fears and leveraged selling deepen concerns over further losses.