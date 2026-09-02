BOK says inflation to ease in September but underlying pressures to persist

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Fuel, mobile subscription fees lift inflation in August
Korea's consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in August as elevated oil costs and higher mobile service charges accelerated inflation.
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Gov't offers Chuseok food discounts, debt relief, travel savings for households
The package includes discounts of up to 50 percent on holiday foods, expanded loans and guarantees, and reduced transport costs.
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Hormuz shutdown reroutes Saudi crude, and Korean yards are booking the ships that carry it
Korean shipyards are seeing surging demand for Suezmax tankers as Saudi crude takes longer routes around the Strait of Hormuz.
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Korea sees state-run firms' debt reaching nearly 1 quadrillion won by 2030
The projected debt at 37 state-run firms will reach 997.4 trillion won ($728.6 billion) by 2030, led by a sharp rise at the public housing developer, according to projections by the Ministry of Finance and Economy.