Korea’s central bank raised its benchmark rate to 3.25 percent and lifted growth forecasts amid stubborn inflation and a strong export-led recovery.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Thursday raised the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to curb mounting inflationary pressure, resuming monetary tightening after a three-month pause.

The BOK's Monetary Policy Board hiked the key rate to 3.25 percent at its regular rate-setting meeting in Seoul, marking the highest level since October 2024.

The central bank raised the key rate at consecutive meetings in July and August but held it steady at its October meeting.

The central bank has maintained a hawkish tone, signaling its resolve to contain rising inflationary pressures stemming from higher oil prices and renewed uncertainty in the Middle East, as well as a stronger-than-expected economic recovery.

Recent government data showed that the country's consumer prices rose 2.8 percent in October from a year earlier, slightly easing from 2.9 percent in September and 3.1 percent in August, but still remaining well above the BOK's 2 percent target.

In particular, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, advanced 2.8 percent from a year earlier in October, up from 2.7 percent in September.

On top of that, international crude prices remained elevated amid lingering military tensions between the United States and Iran.

On the other hand, the Korean economy is well on track to post annual growth of 3 percent or more in 2026 for the first time in five years as Asia's fourth-largest economy already expanded 3.6 percent in the first nine months.

A strong AI-led semiconductor upcycle spurred the country's exports, which topped the unprecedented $1 trillion mark last week.

Against this backdrop, the central bank also raised its 2026 growth forecast to 3.9 percent in its economic outlook report, with a 4.1 percent outlook for 2027.





Yonhap