BOK raises benchmark interest rate to 3%

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Kospi opens sharply higher on robust earnings from Nvidia
Korea's benchmark index jumped 2.76 percent at the open after Nvidia's stronger-than-expected earnings eased concerns over slowing semiconductor demand.
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Insurers’ profits jump 13% on investment gains
Korea’s insurers posted combined net profit of 9.01 trillion won ($6.5 billion) in the first half as stronger investment returns lifted earnings.
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Kospi closes nearly 1% higher ahead of Nvidia earnings release
A Daishin Securities analyst attributed the growth to stock repurchases and a drop in global oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields, which helped boost investor sentiment.
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Kospi turns higher after weak start ahead of Nvidia earnings
Stocks rose on chipmaker gains ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, while the won edged lower against the dollar.