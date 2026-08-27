BOK raises benchmark interest rate to 3%

Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Shin Hyun-song, center, chairs the BOK Monetary Policy Board meeting at the central bank's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on Aug. 27. YONHAP

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, extending its tightening cycle with a second straight hike.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3 percent on Thursday, marking its second consecutive rate hike.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Board made the decision at a rate-setting meeting held the same day at its headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul.

The BOK cut its benchmark rate by 1 percentage point between October 2024 and May 2025, then held it steady at 2.5 percent through May this year. In July, however, the board raised the rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 2.75 percent, marking its first increase in three years and six months before following up with Thursday's hike.





BY LEE JIAN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]