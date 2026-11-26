Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song speaks during a press conference held in central Seoul after the bank's Monetary Policy Board decided to lift the benchmark interet rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.25 percent on Nov. 26. YONHAP

Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song points to sticky inflation and a chip-led export surge as key drivers of the decision.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.25 percent on Thursday, signaling further tightening as inflationary pressures persist, while sharply upgrading its growth forecasts for this year and next.

“The decision is both a preemptive move and a response to mounting inflationary pressures,” said BOK Gov. Shin Hyun-song in a press conference held in central Seoul, striking a slightly different tone from his remarks in August, when he likened the rate increase to weeding out inflation before it takes root.

Elevated inflation and the risk of rising inflation expectations, growing household debt, further increases in housing price expectations, and a global shift toward tighter monetary policy were all taken into consideration, he said.

It was the Monetary Policy Board’s third rate increase this year, following hikes of the same size in July and August. The decision was widely expected by analysts, though two of the seven board members dissented in favor of keeping the rate unchanged.

Alongside the rate decision, the BOK sharply upgraded its growth outlook, raising its forecast for this year to 3.9 percent from 3.3 percent in August and for next year to 4.1 percent from 2.9 percent, citing strong chip exports. If realized, next year’s growth would mark the first expansion of more than 4 percent since 2021, when the economy grew 4.7 percent. The bank projected the economy to grow 3 percent in 2028.

“Exports had totaled less than $500 billion through the first half of this year, but recently surpassed $1 trillion,” Shin said. “The upward revision to the growth outlook from August reflects the strong semiconductor cycle over the past few months, which is expected to continue into next year.”

Shin said next year’s growth forecast was supported by strong order books at chipmakers, payments they had already received and the steps they had taken to deploy their sales proceeds.

“Nominal GDP, which stood at 2.6 quadrillion won ($1.94 trillion) last year, is expected to surpass 3 quadrillion won this year. Semiconductor companies’ operating profits are projected to approach 700 trillion won,” Shin said.

He added the operating profits generated by chipmakers would eventually flow into the broader economy through corporate taxes, performance bonuses and dividends, although the impact would take a year or two to materialize.

The BOK lowered its forecast for private consumption growth this year to 1.8 percent from 2.1 percent in August, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in domestic demand and weaker consumption in the second half of the year amid a stock market plunge fueled largely by fears of an AI bubble.

Despite the revised growth forecast, the bank kept its inflation forecast for this yearat 2.7 percent — still well above the bank's 2 percent inflation target — while raising next year’s forecast by 0.1 percentage point to 2.4 percent.

Against a backdrop of stronger growth and mounting inflationary pressures, Shin signaled that further rate increases remained on the table, saying the dot plot should be “taken at face value.”

The chart shows each of the seven board members’ interest-rate projections six months ahead, with three projections from each member, for a total of 21. Eight dots were placed at 3.5 percent and seven at 3.75 percent, while six indicated the current rate of 3.25 percent.

“Uncertainty has increased both at home and abroad, prompting extensive debate over the appropriate policy response,” Shin said. “Board members also spent considerable time discussing uncertainties surrounding the semiconductor sector.”

Shin’s tone has raised anticipation for BOK to remain hawkish.

“We had flagged that the risk balance was tilted higher for the BOK to move to 3.75 percent but had maintained our base case at 3.5 percent,” said Kathleen Oh, an economist at Morgan Stanley, in a report on Thursday. “However, we now think the BOK's aggressive view on growth amid more prolonged inflation above target indicates a more likely higher terminal rate than we had anticipated. Therefore, we now see the next hike to 3.5 percent in Feb 2027 followed by 3.75 percent in the third quarter of 2027.”

Below are the edited excerpts from the press conference.

Shoppers browse food products at a supermarket in Seoul on Nov. 26. YONHAP





Q. Why did the two dissenting members favor a rate freeze, and what does the more evenly spread dot plot indicate?

A. There were some differences in tactical approaches. We discussed whether holding rates steady this time and raising them at the next meeting would be too late, or whether taking pre-emptive action now could help us avoid the need for further tightening down the road.

As for the dot plot, the wider dispersion reflects the greater degree of uncertainty. The projections can also be interpreted as offering some indication of the likely trajectory of our monetary policy going forward.





A rate hike could help contain inflation but also deepen the domestic demand slowdown. What evidence shows domestic demand is strong enough to justify the rate hike?

Our analysis shows that supply- and cost-side shocks are still being passed through to a considerable extent. However, demand is also supporting the rise in prices, meaning that demand-side factors are clearly playing a role as well. In this situation, the textbook policy response would be to use monetary policy to contain both demand-side and supply-side pressures simultaneously.





How do you assess the impact of the recent stock market correction on consumption and growth? How might it affect the future path of monetary policy?

I mentioned that nominal GDP would comfortably exceed 3 quadrillion won, of which 700 trillion won would come from profits in the semiconductor sector. That 700 trillion won figure is also important when assessing stock prices because it represents actual corporate earnings. We can therefore examine whether current stock valuations are justified by companies’ earnings.

Economic growth and the stock market share the same roots [in the strong chip sector]. However, while growth is developing on a fairly solid trunk, the stock market is perhaps still a young branch that has considerable room to grow and gain strength.

The reason the BOK pays attention to stock prices is their impact on the real economy. In that respect, particularly since the second half of this year, the stock market has acted as a drag on private consumption.





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]