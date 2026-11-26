The Bank of Korea building in central Seoul YONHAP

The central bank now expects Korea's economy to grow 3.9 percent in 2026 and 4.1 percent in 2027, driven by AI chip exports.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Thursday raised its growth forecast for the Korean economy to 3.9 percent for this year, as strong exports of AI-related semiconductors bolstered the growth momentum of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The central bank revised up its outlook by 0.6 percentage point from its previous forecast of 3.3 percent released in August.

The BOK has raised its 2026 growth forecast three times since projecting 2 percent growth in February.

It raised the forecast to 2.6 percent in May and further to 3.3 percent in August.

For 2027, the central bank projected growth of 4.1 percent, sharply up from its previous estimate of 2.9 percent.

The upward revision came as the Korean economy expanded at a faster-than-expected pace, exceeding the BOK's earlier projections.

Korea's GDP grew 1.8 percent in the first quarter from a quarter earlier, marking the strongest quarterly growth since the third quarter of 2020, when the economy expanded 2.2 percent.

In the second quarter, Asia's fourth-largest economy expanded 0.6 percent, sharply exceeding the BOK's May forecast of 0.2 percent growth.

Third quarter growth reached 1 percent, also exceeding the BOK's earlier forecast of 0.3 percent.

Against this backdrop, major international institutions and investment banks have also raised their growth forecasts for the Korean economy in 2026.

The International Monetary Fund recently revised up its forecast to 3.9 percent, while Moody's projected 3.7 percent in its latest report.





Yonhap