BOK holds $250M in U.S. gold ETF, first gold investment in 13 years

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Foreign investors extend Korean asset selloff for sixth month as Kospi correction deepens
Foreign investors sold a net $21.65 billion in Korean stocks and bonds in July, though the outflow narrowed as the won strengthened against the dollar.
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Kospi opens sharply higher on chip rally
Stocks opened nearly 3 percent higher Thursday as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix climbed on renewed optimism for AI technology stocks.
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Mirae Asset posts over 1 trillion won in net profit for second straight quarter in industry first
Net profit rose 90.2 percent compared to the first three months of the year, while the firm came in third in terms of net profit in the first half of the year.
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KRX flags 36 stocks for possible delisting
Tighter listing rules give the flagged companies 90 trading days to restore their share prices or market capitalization.