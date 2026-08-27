BOK delivers back-to-back rate hike as growth outlook strengthens to 3.3%

Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song speaks to reporters in central Seoul on Thursday after the Monetary Policy Board raised the interest rate by 25 basis points to 3 percent. BOK

The Bank of Korea (BOK) lifted its benchmark rate to 3 percent, citing stronger growth and persistent inflation.





The Bank of Korea (BOK) delivered a rare back-to-back rate hike on Thursday, as the robust growth trajectory — with the economy forecast to expand 3.3 percent this year — gave the central bank room for further monetary tightening.

The BOK’s monetary policy board raised the benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage points to 3 percent, while suggesting gradual tightening down the road.

BOK Gov. Shin Hyun-song said it was necessary to “pre-emptively” tame inflationary pressures from spreading. “There’s a Korean expression that says if you can stop something with a hoe, you shouldn’t wait until you have to use a shovel,” Shin said, adding that the board “used a hoe to take the policy response” to minimize the economic impact before inflation becomes entrenched and requires more aggressive tightening.

















Six of the seven board members voted for the Thursday’s rate decision, while Hwang Kun-il voted to keep the rate unchanged.

The board expects consumer inflation of 2.7 percent this year and 2.3 percent in 2027, leaving them unchanged from the May projection. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, advanced 2.6 percent in July from a year earlier, the steepest increase since the 2.8 percent growth marked in December 2023.

The rate hike is underpinned by the country’s stronger economic growth, with the board raising its 2026 growth forecast to 3.3 percent from 2.6 percent in May, driven by robust chip exports and a recovery in domestic consumption fueled by windfall gains in the semiconductor sector. Growth is expected to remain relatively strong through next year, at 2.9 percent, up sharply from the previous forecast of 2.1 percent.

“Given expectations for improving income conditions and strong economic expansion to continue through next year, inflation is expected to broaden and remain elevated for extended period,” Shin said, adding that “the most important element considered was the pace of inflation.”

The central banker also noted that the dollar-won rate, which affects the country’s import prices, remains “high.” It was rare mention of the level of the currency rate by a central banker, which has strengthened to 1,380.9 won per dollar as of Thursday from trading above 1,500 in July. It was a rare mention of the level of the currency rate by a central banker, which has strengthened to 1,380.9 won per dollar as of Thursday from trading above 1,500 in July.

The board’s updated six-month dot plot, which represents interest rate projections by the board members for the upcoming half-year period, showed 10 of 21 dots marked at 3.25 percent.

“There are four policy meetings left [through February], and the median dot is at 3.25 percent, implying around one more rate increase from the current level,” Shin said. “That suggests a relatively gradual pace of tightening.”

The BOK chief added that all the upcoming meetings would be “live meetings,” adding that the board would decide at each meeting based on changing economic and financial conditions.

Analysts project the rate hikes to continue, keeping the terminal rate at 3.5 percent or beyond, given the board's strong growth projection.

People shop for groceries in a supermarket in Seoul on Aug. 27. YONHAP

“Based on the governor’s remarks that the pace of rate increases will be gradual, we expect the central bank to take a breather in September, [when there is no rate-setting meeting], and October before delivering another hike in November,” said Kong Dong-rak, a fixed income analyst at Daishin Securities, which projects the central bank’s terminal rate at 3.5 percent.

“While the back-to-back rate hikes were hawkish, the board’s stronger-than-expected growth projections, particularly for next year, make such a decision less surprising," Kong added.

Samsung Securities said Thursday that it sees room for the policy rate to reach a terminal rate of 3.75 percent, given the board’s steep upward revision to its 2027 growth forecast.

Central banks are typically cautious about delivering back-to-back rate hikes to leave room to monitor and assess the impact of higher borrowing costs. It was the BOK’s first consecutive rate hike since it delivered seven straight rate increases from April 2022 through January 2023 to tame post-pandemic inflation.





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]