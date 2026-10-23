BOK chief signals hawkish stance amid outlook for higher growth, rates

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SK hynix pulls back from Solidigm IPO following shareholder opposition, regulatory pressure
The decision came after shareholders opposed the move, arguing that Solidigm's separate listing would deepen the "parent-company discount," in which the market value of a parent's stake in a subsidiary is not fully reflected in the parent's share price.
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Kospi closes marginally higher on bargain hunting
Stocks edged higher after a steep sell-off, with bargain hunting lifting Samsung Electronics and SK hynix despite lingering AI investment concerns.
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Kospi opens sharply lower due to AI woes
The Kospi dropped 130.6 points, or 2.36 percent, following concerns over U.S. AI and semiconductor stock losses.
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Bank loan delinquencies rise for second consecutive month in August
In August, the delinquency ratio on bank loans increased for the second consecutive month, reaching 0.69 percent.