BOK chief apologizes over ETF risks, leaves door open to further rate hikes

Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song took blame for what he called inadequate warnings about the risks of leveraged ETFs while also signaling that the central bank could raise rates to curb inflation.

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(서울=뉴스1) 박정호 기자 = 신현송 한국은행 총재가 12일 오전 서울시 중구 남대문로 한국은행에서 열린 국회 재정경제기획위원회의 한국은행 국정감사에서 위원 질의에 답하고 있다. (공동취재) 2026.10.12/뉴스1
Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song answers lawmakers' questions during a parliamentary audit by the National Assembly's Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee at BOK headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on Oct. 12.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Shin Hyun-song apologized on Monday for failing to adequately warn investors about the risks of single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds (ETF) during their introduction.

“I failed to adequately warn investors about the risks, and I apologize to the public,” Shin said in response to a question from Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Jung Sung-ho during a parliamentary audit by the National Assembly's Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee at BOK headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul.

The government introduced single-stock leveraged ETFs in May to curb investment outflows to similar overseas funds, but later reversed course as trading overheated. Regulators suspended new listings on July 16 pending tighter investor protections and raised the minimum deposit requirement for individual investors from 10 million won ($7,500) to 30 million won on July 31. Trading has since collapsed. 

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Shin acknowledged that he had failed to fully grasp the volatility in the domestic stock and memory chip markets in late May. 

Shin also conceded that the BOK's June Financial Stability Report had been “inappropriate” in projecting that the introduction of the ETFs would help prevent domestic investment funds from flowing overseas while attracting more foreign capital into the Korean market.

On monetary policy, Shin said the BOK's decision to raise its benchmark interest rate in August ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve had bought the central bank time.

He explained that acting early had imposed a lower economic cost than raising rates belatedly in response to market pressure.

한국은행 국정감사, 업무보고하는 신현송 총재 (서울=연합뉴스) 김도훈 기자 = 신현송 한국은행 총재가 12일 서울 중구 한국은행에서 열린 국정감사에서 업무보고를 하고 있다. 2026.10.12 [공동취재] superdoo82@yna.co.kr/2026-10-12 10:40:26/
Bank of Korea Gov. Shin Hyun-song delivers a report during a parliamentary audit at the BOK headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on Oct. 12.

Shin projected that inflation would remain above the BOK's 2 percent target for a considerable period due to accumulated cost pressures and rising demand, and left the door open to further interest rate hikes.

“Pre-emptively controlling core inflation is crucial to achieving our inflation target going forward,” Shin emphasized.

He said the timing and pace of any additional rate hikes would be determined based on a comprehensive assessment of inflation, economic conditions and financial stability.

Shin also raised concerns about financial imbalances stemming from rising home prices in the greater Seoul area and growing household debt.

Asked about housing loans provided to BOK employees that fall outside debt service ratio regulations, Shin said the central bank would assess borrowers' repayment burdens and review whether changes to the lending system were necessary.

The BOK governor also projected optimistically about the semiconductor boom, saying, “The market expects the semiconductor boom to continue through next year and the year after.”


BY KO SEUNG-PYO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.


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