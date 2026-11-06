BMW’s 7 Series keeps its swagger with new looks — and a few new tricks

BMW’s face-lifted flagship added sharper styling, a revamped digital cabin and upgraded i7 range while doubling down on rear-seat luxury and retaining its big car feel.

GAPYEONG, Gyeonggi – One press of a button, and all four doors swing open at once. That sums up the BMW's latest 7 Series, a car where the real fight isn’t over who gets to drive, but over who gets to sit in the back.

Four years after its predecessor, BMW has given its flagship a midcycle refresh, but opinions are divided. BMW says it’s the most extensive face-lift in the company’s history, while skeptics say you would struggle to spot the difference in person. To judge for myself, I drove the big sedan about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from central Seoul to Gapyeong, Gyeonggi.

The car’s sheer size, and that kidney grille, still stop you in your tracks. As I eased it down the ramp of a cramped hotel parking garage, I don’t think I exhaled once.

Look closer, though, and it's clear the work went into the details, mainly toning down the split, two-tier headlamp setup that divided opinions on the old car. The kidney grille and split headlamps have been rearranged, while the daytime running lights are thinner and longer, and the main lamps below have been resized and moved so they no longer weigh down the face.

The 31.3-inch Theater Screen folds down from the ceiling. SARAH CHEA

The front passenger's seat glides all the way forward so that rear passengers can almost completely lie down. SARAH CHEA

The grille is still enormous. Korean car fans have long called it the “pig nose,” with some loving it and some hating it. Count me as a fan — a 7 Series should look like it owns the road.

When I reached for the door handle, a BMW representative hurried over, saying this car “isn’t one where you open the doors on your own.” After pressing a button on the key, the doors opened in unison. I sat down, and they closed behind me on their own.

The real changes are inside. Like many of its luxury rivals, BMW has added a screen for the front passenger, a first for the brand, for YouTube or gaming.

It looks like BMW followed the trend, but, I’ve always wondered who actually needs one of these. Will passengers really watch videos or play games on the dashboard when everyone already carries a faster, sharper screen in their pocket?

Some brands design their passenger displays so the driver can’t see them, to keep the driver’s eyes on the road. Not this one. When my passenger started a video mid-drive, I could see it perfectly well and hear every word. It didn’t help my concentration.

The bigger shift is that a conventional instrument cluster is gone, and information now spreads across the driver’s whole field of view. What looks like a full-width display along the dashboard is actually a projection onto a black strip at the base of the windshield. It takes some getting used to, and the touch screen controls can feel fiddly.

The interior of the face-lifted BMW 7 Series SARAH CHEA

The face-lifted BMW 7 Series has a digital rearview mirror in case the Theater Screen is folded down BMW KOREA

From the driver’s seat, the car feels tall, and it took a fair amount of seat adjustment to get comfortable. Once it’s rolling, though, that unmistakable 7 Series heft takes over. It feels heavy and planted, yet it picks up speed effortlessly.

Still, the 7 Series has always been a chauffeur’s car at heart. Settle into the rear seat and press a button – the front passenger's seat glides all the way forward, a calf rest rises and I end up practically lying down.

The 31.3-inch Theater Screen folds down from the ceiling. Draw the dedicated blinds over every window and the cabin becomes a private cocoon in seconds. The screen now does more than movies, too, with support for Zoom calls and games.

I wondered how the driver would see out the back with the screen down. A digital rearview mirror takes care of that, so safety doesn’t suffer.

The pure electric i7 variant comes with battery cells that raise the energy density by 20 percent. Range under Korean certification grows by 53 kilometers all the way to 508 kilometers, and a fast charger takes the battery from 10 up to 80 percent in about 28 minutes.

In Korea, the gasoline and all-electric versions arrive first, with prices starting at 161.9 million won ($121,000). Diesel, plug-in hybrid and high-performance versions will follow.

Plenty has changed. The face has been tidied up, the cabin rebuilt from the screens to the controls, and the EV given a new heart. But from the moment I took the wheel and pressed the accelerator, I knew the 7 Series was still a 7 Series.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]