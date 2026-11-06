Blue wave dims appeal of chip stocks as data center slowdown looms

An electronic board at Hana Bank’s trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing down 6.02 percent on Nov. 6, as the Blue Wave victory continues to weigh on Korea’s chip heavyweights, Samsung Electronics and SK hynix. YONHAP

The Democratic Party’s landslide in the U.S. midterms, dubbed the blue wave, has dimmed the appeal of semiconductor stocks, with fears of tighter data center restrictions likely to keep shares under pressure through the end of the year.

Since the election, the fallout has hit AI-related sectors unevenly, with hyperscalers seeing relatively modest losses while chipmakers have suffered steep declines on concerns that slower infrastructure spending could dampen chip demand.

For hyperscalers such as Amazon and Meta, a slowdown in data center expansion could ease capital spending pressures, while for chipmakers, it could push back demand for their products.

Fears intensified after Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa said Thursday that “we need to stop what we are doing with data centers” until laws are introduced to protect residents, fueling investor concerns over the outlook for AI infrastructure expansion in a state that has become a major data center hub.

The sell-off has dragged the Kospi lower for two consecutive sessions, with the benchmark index tumbling 5.28 percent on Thursday and a further 6.02 percent on Friday to close at 5,059.69. Trading was halted briefly on both days, with a sell-side trading curb, known locally as a sidecar, triggered Thursday and a circuit breaker Friday.

The losses were steeper than those in other major markets. The Nasdaq fell 5.5 percent on Thursday, reversing a 1.4 percent gain a day earlier. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 5.96 percent on Friday after losing 1.8 percent the previous day, while Taiwan’s Taiex slid 3.2 percent on Thursday and another 4.5 percent on Friday.





Chip stocks brace for short-term pain, long-term recovery

The Kospi’s drastic fall has been driven by chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, whose shares fell 13 percent and 19 percent, respectively, over the two-day period based on closing prices.

Bearish sentiment toward the chip sector is expected to persist throughout the year, making it a less attractive sector for short-term traders, according to Hwang San-hae, a market strategy analyst at LS Securities.

“Korea’s market has suffered steeper losses given its heavy exposure to chipmakers, with semiconductor stocks emerging as among the biggest casualties of the midterm election fallout,” Hwang said. “The blue wave overhang is likely to persist through year-end, making a sustained rebound difficult. Investors should favor sectors aligned with Democratic [Party] policy priorities.”

Hwang sees the Kospi’s upside capped at around 6,000 this year but views the current market as an opportunity for long-term investors looking into 2027. “While pricing-driven earnings of chipmakers may come under pressure as data center investment slows, sustained margins as chipmakers shift to a volume-driven growth cycle would make the recent sell-off look excessive.”





Inflation and earnings in focus

Despite fragile market sentiment, several factors could support a recovery in chip stocks, including stabilizing oil prices and interest rates, as well as earnings from AI data center operators.

Cooling inflation could reduce the likelihood of further Fed rate hikes, helping stabilize borrowing costs and ease financing pressures on hyperscalers investing heavily in AI data centers, potentially supporting a broader rebound in growth stocks.

The October data for the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index are due to be released on Tuesday and Nov. 13, respectively, ahead of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting starting Dec. 8.

The earnings outcome of AI data center operators is another determinant that could shift the sentiment toward chips.

CoreWeave’s third quarter earnings on Tuesday could be “a key test of the sustainability of AI investment,” said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities, in a Thursday report.

If CoreWeave sustains investment and secures funding, it could revive chip-sector sentiment, but renewed debt concerns or capex cuts could weigh on the broader AI supply chain, Lee explained.

The company’s revenue growth, cash flow, interest expenses and future financing plans will be the key metrics to watch as concerns over AI-related debt weigh on the data center operator.

Lee added that market concerns over a pullback in investment were “overblown,” given that Big Tech companies remain committed to expanding their AI capital expenditure.

Others shared that view.

Fears of a sharp pullback in AI investment or a severe U.S. economic slowdown are overstated, according to Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, in a Thursday report.

“Any slowdown in AI spending would likely hit neocloud providers such as CoreWeave and highly leveraged hyperscalers such as Oracle hardest,” Huh said. “While AI investment may lose momentum, there are few signs of broader spillover risks to Big Tech or the U.S. economy.”





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]