The Bithumb logo is seen in Seoul. NEWS1

The cryptocurrency exchange said the cyberattack leaked names, phone and passport numbers, and account details of about 7,100 customers and employees.

More personal information than initially reported was leaked by Bithumb in a recent cyberattack, the cryptocurrency exchange said Wednesday.

Bithumb reported a data breach late last month affecting some 7,100 customers and employees, but the exchange said more personal information had been leaked.

The leaked personal information includes names, phone numbers, passport numbers and account numbers.

Financial firms, such as Mirae Asset Securities and Daishin Securities, have suffered a series of cyberattacks.





Yonhap



