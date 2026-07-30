Bill Gates plans Korea visit for talks with prime minister

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates waits for then-Prime Minister Kim Min-seok at the prime minister's official residence in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, on Aug. 21, 2025. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The Microsoft co-founder is expected to visit as early as next month to meet with Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, according to industry sources.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is planning to visit Korea as early as next month for meetings with Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, industry sources said Wednesday.

According to the sources, Gates' team recently requested a meeting with the prime minister, with the schedule and agenda currently under discussion.

An official from Microsoft's Korean office declined to comment on the matter.

Gates visited Korea last year, discussing cooperation on AI technology and next-generation nuclear reactors with Korean conglomerates, including SK Group and Samsung Group.





Yonhap