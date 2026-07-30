Bill Gates plans Korea visit for talks with prime minister

Read more
-
Fed holds rates steady as war risks and dissent grow
The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate unchanged in a 9-3 vote, citing elevated inflation, resilience in the U.S. economy and uncertainty from the Iran war.
-
Samsung's AI memory boom delivers record $62B quarterly profit
A 19-fold profit surge underscores how tight memory supply has reshaped the market
-
With Chinese humanoid robots banned from U.S., can Atlas chart a path to the lead in the market?
Washington expanded its crackdown over security, data and supply chain concerns, opening the door for the likes of Boston Dynamics' Atlas to benefit.
-
Unesco World Heritage Committee draws to close with 25 new sites added
The first gathering in Korea ended after 10 days with an expanded Korean tidal flats listing and debate over endangered sites.