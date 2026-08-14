Bill Gates arrives in Korea to discuss cooperation in next-generation nuclear reactors

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Exclusive: Korean defense firms quietly bypass China's rare earth curbs via third countries
Firms are routing critical Chinese minerals through Russia and Arab states as tightening export controls threaten missile production.
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'Please slow down': Homeplus stores are bustling again after monthlong shutdown, but uncertainty lingers
Many shoppers eagerly returned as Homeplus resumed operations, but supply shortages and concerns of financial instability loomed over the crowds.
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GS Global opens Houston branch to expand North American energy, infrastructure business
The trading company opened a Houston branch to expand steel sales and project business across North America’s energy and infrastructure sectors.
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G-Star 2026 puts AI storytelling center stage
Korea’s largest gaming expo will broaden its focus with AI, narrative and entertainment events in Busan this November.