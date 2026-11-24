The National Policy Committee approved a bill that would allow listed companies to adopt monthly and other flexible dividend payment schedules instead of just at the end of quarters.

Korean listed companies may soon be able to pay shareholders dividends every month after a bill removing limits on when and how often they can do so passed a National Assembly committee on Tuesday.

The National Policy Committee approved the amendment to the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act, which would allow companies to adopt a range of dividend policies, including monthly and bimonthly payouts.

Under the current law, listed companies can pay quarterly dividends only at the three-, six- and nine-month marks from the start of the fiscal year. Together with year-end dividends, that caps payouts at four a year.

The revision would lift that restriction once it passes the National Assembly. The existing quarterly dividend provisions will stay in the law so that companies already paying quarterly dividends do not face confusion.

The change would bring Korea closer to markets such as the United States and Britain, which place no restrictions on dividend timing, according to the committee's review documents. Investors in those countries can build dividend stock portfolios that pay out every month like a paycheck.

Experts expect the new system to boost dividend investing in Korea. Interim and quarterly payouts are already becoming more common, with the number of Kospi-listed companies offering them rising from 71 in 2023 to 158 last year.

“The introduction of a flexible dividend system is positive in that it could increase demand for dividend stock investment in the domestic capital market,” said Hwang Sei-woon, a senior research fellow at the Korea Capital Market Institute. “However, since listed companies also need time to adapt to the new system, its effect on the stock market may appear slowly.”

The committee also approved a revision to the Depositor Protection Act on Tuesday that extends the operating period of a special account for savings banks by one year. The account was set up during the 2011 savings bank crisis so that the entire financial industry could share the cost of restructuring. The one-year extension is expected to give the savings bank sector enough time to pay off all of its remaining debt.





BY KIM DO-NYUN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



