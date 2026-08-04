Big fun with 'Teenieping'

Children pose for photos at a pop-up event at Starfield Coex Mall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, centered around characters from the popular animated children's show “Catch! Teenieping” (2020–) on Aug. 4. 

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Children pose for photos at a pop-up event at Starfield Coex Mall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, celebrating the release of "Catch Teenieping: Sing-Along Concert of the Whale Jewel" on Aug. 4.

Children pose for photos at a pop-up event at Starfield Coex Mall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, centered around characters from the popular animated children's show “Catch! Teenieping” (2020–) on Aug. 4. 

Starfield announced on the day that it will launch a series of experience-based pop-ups to mark the start of the summer vacation season.


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