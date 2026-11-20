Korea’s top chicken franchise by sales plans to open 15 Mongolian outlets over the next decade under a master franchise deal.

BHC Chicken, Korea's leading chicken franchise by sales, said Friday it will open 15 outlets in Mongolia over the next 10 years as part of its overseas expansion.

The company signed a master franchise agreement with Asia Pharma, a Mongolian importer of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, to enter the central Asian market, it said in a press release.

Under the agreement, Asia Pharma will be entitled to open franchise outlets in Mongolia and subfranchise them to third parties.

BHC Chicken plans to open seven outlets in the first three years, with the remaining eight to be added over the subsequent seven years.

The company currently operates 58 overseas outlets in 10 countries and regions — 14 in Thailand, 12 each in Malaysia and the United States, six in Singapore, three each in Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines, two each in Taiwan and Hong Kong, and one in Canada.

BHC Chicken is the chicken franchise arm of Dining Brands Group, formerly known as BHC Group, which operates a portfolio of restaurant brands, including Korean barbecue chain Changgo 43 and Outback Steakhouse.





Yonhap