Bereaved family of deceased Coupang worker denounces Labor Ministry's investigation results into company

The family of a Coupang logistics worker who died of acute myocardial infarction following an overnight shift accused the Ministry of Employment and Labor of giving the e-commerce giant a 'free pass.'

Published
(서울=뉴스1) 김명섭 기자 = 한국 정부의 각종 규제·제재에 맞서 소송전을 벌이는 쿠팡이 미국 의회에서 민주당 측을 상대로 한 후원을 대폭 늘린 것으로 22일(현지시간) 파악됐다.미 연방선거관리위원회(FEC)에 공시된 정치자금 후원 자료에 따르면 쿠팡이 미 의회에서 정치자금을 후원하기 위해 설립한 정치활동위원회 쿠팩(COUPAC)은 올해 1∼3분기 미 연방의회 상·하원 의원들에 18만5천달러(약 2억5천만원)를 후원했다. 지난해 1∼3분기 정치자금 후원액 15만6천달러와 비교해 18.2% 증가했다. 사진은 23일 서울 광진구 쿠팡 본사 모습. 2026.10.23/뉴스1
Coupang's headquarters in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Oct. 23

Bereaved family members of industrial accident victims at Coupang on Friday denounced the results of a labor inspection into the online retailer, accusing the Ministry of Employment and Labor of giving the company a “free pass.”

After an inspection of the company, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday that it decided not to recommend a criminal investigation into cover-up allegations surrounding the death of a Coupang logistics worker in 2020.

The worker died of acute myocardial infarction following an overnight shift, raising suspicions of overwork.

Related Article

While the probe found that Coupang founder Bom Kim had made orders not to keep records indicating that the employee had worked hard, the ministry said that the statute of limitations for the case had already passed.

“[We] denounce the Labor Ministry for giving Coupang a free pass without a proper investigation,” the family members said in a press statement.

They added that they have requested the state auditor to launch an inspection into the ministry, arguing that the government’s failure to properly investigate the case led to the expiry of the statute of limitations.


Yonhap

industry coupang business labor probe

Read more

See more articles