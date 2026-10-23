Bereaved family of deceased Coupang worker denounces Labor Ministry's investigation results into company

The family of a Coupang logistics worker who died of acute myocardial infarction following an overnight shift accused the Ministry of Employment and Labor of giving the e-commerce giant a 'free pass.'

Bereaved family members of industrial accident victims at Coupang on Friday denounced the results of a labor inspection into the online retailer, accusing the Ministry of Employment and Labor of giving the company a “free pass.”

After an inspection of the company, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday that it decided not to recommend a criminal investigation into cover-up allegations surrounding the death of a Coupang logistics worker in 2020.

The worker died of acute myocardial infarction following an overnight shift, raising suspicions of overwork.

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While the probe found that Coupang founder Bom Kim had made orders not to keep records indicating that the employee had worked hard, the ministry said that the statute of limitations for the case had already passed.

“[We] denounce the Labor Ministry for giving Coupang a free pass without a proper investigation,” the family members said in a press statement.

They added that they have requested the state auditor to launch an inspection into the ministry, arguing that the government’s failure to properly investigate the case led to the expiry of the statute of limitations.





Yonhap