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TPG takes Kakao to arbitration for not listing its ride-hailing unit
The private equity firm launched international arbitration Monday, alleging Kakao breached an agreement to pursue a U.S. listing for Kakao Mobility.
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LS Cable wins $520 million U.S. power deal
LS Cable Systems America will supply 345-kilovolt submarine and underground cables for Propel NY Energy's power network project.
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Rain sweeps through central Seoul
Pedestrians carrying umbrellas walk near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on a rainy Nov. 23 afternoon.
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The red kettle campaign
Members and volunteers of the Salvation Army check supplies at the group's facility in Namdong District, Incheon, ahead of its annual red kettle fundraising campaign.