Visitors take photos of Bellygom, a teddy bear designed by Lotte Home Shopping, in a Christmas outfit at the 2026 Lotte Town Christmas Market in Jamsil, Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 23. Lotte Home Shopping will partner with food and beverage, household goods and automobile companies to release food, merchandise and media art featuring its character Bellygom for the year-end season. LOTTE HOME SHOPPING

Visitors take photos of Bellygom, a teddy bear designed by Lotte Home Shopping, in a Christmas outfit at the 2026 Lotte Town Christmas Market in Jamsil, Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 23.

Lotte Home Shopping will partner with food and beverage, household goods and automobile companies to release food, merchandise and media art featuring its character Bellygom for the year-end season.