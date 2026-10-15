Beauty store or theme park? Olive Young leans into regional narratives, unique experiences to woo tourists.

From retro-styled markets and traditional buildings to imaginary ships and coffee collabs, the chain's stores from Seoul to Jeju draw upon local flavor and influences to attract foreign visitors.

Many CJ Olive Young stores across the country share a similar look: a clean, modern interior with bright lighting, white shelving and lime-green accents.

But some locations break the mold so thoroughly that you might wonder whether you’re actually in an Olive Young store, with designs ranging from a 1960s-style market shop to an imaginary ship docked at Busan Harbor.

It’s a Monday evening at Gwangjang Market in central Seoul, and the air smells of sizzling bindaetteok (mung bean pancakes). Deeper inside, a retro signboard reading “Olyoung Yanghaeng” — Olyoung being the chain’s popularized nickname and yanghaeng an old Korean term for a trading company — hangs over a building of shops selling fabric for hanbok (Korean traditional clothes). Upstairs, display stands draped in hanbok fabric and old wooden cabinets that look borrowed from a Korean grandmother’s home greet shoppers at Olive Young’s Gwangjang Market store.

The Gwangjang store is one of a growing number of branches that CJ Olive Young calls “design-specialized stores,” an initiative meant to turn a quick shopping stop into a place where visitors linger and have fun. Olive Young places them in tourist hot spots and plans to open more, though a spokesperson declined to specify target numbers.

Foreign shoppers have become a fast-growing share of Olive Young's customers. Foreigners made up just 2 percent of the company's in-store sales in 2022. But by August this year, they accounted for 33 percent, according to the company. In a May survey by Olive Young, foreign shoppers at its tourist-area stores were found to have visited an average of 2.8 Olive Young stores during their trips.

A foreign visitor holds up traditional fabrics in front of a mirror to find their personal color at Olive Young’s Gwangjang Market store in Jongno District, central Seoul. KIM HA-YOON

A trip back in time

The Gwangjang Market store, which opened in Jongno District, central Seoul, in April, takes its name from the past. Yanghaeng was what Koreans called trading firms or shops selling Western goods in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Now, a century later, the equation has flipped: The shop now draws foreigners looking for Korean products.

Raw ingredients like green tangerines and mugwort sit beside the skincare products made from them; shoppers seek their personal colors — looking for shades that best suit their skin tone — against traditional fabric from the market below; and a photo zone offers hanbok to try on. More than 80 percent of sales come from foreign customers, according to the company.

Retro-style decor fills Olive Young’s Gwangjang Market store in Jongno District, central Seoul. KIM HA-YOON

Samantha and Stacy, visiting from New York, came to the market for this store before looking for food. Samantha had seen it on Instagram and was drawn in by its retro look.

“Any Olive Young, we have to go in and take a look,” she said, holding a basket of skincare products and contact lens solution that she said would cost three times as much back home.

Lim, an office worker, was showing foreign friends around the market that evening.

“Tourists come for Olive Young and end up grabbing a bite at the market on their way out,” he said. “It’s a win for the market, too.”

Visitors can try on hanbok (traditional Korean clothes) in the photo zone at Olive Young’s Gwangjang Market store in Jongno District, central Seoul. KIM HA-YOON

Local flavor

Olive Young’s themed stores aren’t limited to Seoul. The chain has been bringing them to cities across the country, each built around the character of its region. In Busan, Korea’s largest port city, the company has docked an imaginary ship on the waterfront of Suyeong District, a short walk from Gwangalli Beach.

“If I knew about the ship-looking Olive Young in Busan, I would have definitely checked it out,” Samantha said. “I’m really attracted to more special stores.”

Olive Young’s Millac the Market store opened in August inside a waterfront cultural complex of the same name, near Minrak Port. It is styled as the “Olyoung-ho,” an imaginary ship that has just docked with a load of seasonal beauty finds. Fishing nets hang at the entrance, lipstick tubes sit piled in crates like the day’s catch and the view of Gwangan Bridge fills the windows. To match Gwangalli’s lively nightlife, the store stays open until 11 p.m. It is also the first Olive Young with an ice cream freezer, stocked and ready for late-night waterfront strollers.

Cosmetics hang in fishing nets at Olive Young’s Millac the Market store in Suyeong District, Busan. CJ OLIVE YOUNG











Gyeongju served as the capital of the Silla kingdom (57 B.C.-A.D. 935) for nearly a millennium, and the past is everywhere here, with royal tombs and relics scattered across the city.

Designed to blend in with its historic surroundings, Olive Young’s Gyeongju Hwangnam store occupies an existing hanok (traditional Korean house), making it the chain’s first hanok store. Rather than tear the building down, Olive Young kept its original tiled roof and wooden rafters intact. Its 165-square-meter (1,780-square-foot) courtyard, nearly as big as the store itself, gives shoppers a place to sit and rest. Scattered throughout are figurines modeled on tou, the small clay figures of people and animals that Silla artisans once made.

Olive Young’s Gyeongju Hwangnam store in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, is set in a hanok , a traditional Korean house. CJ OLIVE YOUNG

Off Korea’s southern coast, the volcanic island of Jeju is the country’s signature getaway and a classic honeymoon spot for Koreans. Olive Young’s Jeju Yongdam store brings the island indoors with figurines of dol hareubang, Jeju's iconic round-eyed mascots carved from the island’s volcanic rock.

One corner gathers Jeju-only products made from local tangerines and peanuts from Udo, a small island off Jeju’s coast. The tangerine lip balm and hand cream have become go-to souvenirs. In the fourth quarter of last year, sales of the lip balm jumped 281 percent from a year earlier, and a three-pack of hand cream rose 132 percent, according to the company. Around 80 percent of customers who bought Jeju-only products last year from Round A’Round, an Olive Young in-house brand, were foreign tourists.

A wooden version of a dol hareubang , the stone statues that symbolize Jeju, decorates Olive Young’s Jeju Yongdam store in Jeju City. CJ OLIVE YOUNG

In Gangneung, an eastern coastal city in Gangwon known as Korea’s coffee town, the local brew makes it into the beauty aisle. Olive Young’s Gangneung Town store, which opened in June 2025, sells six Gangneung-only items, including a body scrub made in partnership with local coffee brand Terarosa.

The store’s size was a strategic choice. Olive Young merged two of its smaller Gangneung branches into a single, larger store near the city’s central market, the first of its large-format “Town” stores in Gangwon. The company sees such stores as anchor tenants, meant to draw foot traffic to the surrounding area.

“We expect the Gangneung Town store to bring more young customers and foreign tourists into the area and breathe new life into the traditional market district,” an Olive Young spokesperson said in a statement when the store opened.

Products made in collaboration with coffee brand Terarosa are on display at Olive Young’s Gangneung Town store in Gangneung, Gangwon. SCREEN CAPTURE







Bigger stores, bigger bets

Most foreign tourists still stay in the greater Seoul area, but a growing share is traveling beyond it. In the first quarter of this year, 34.5 percent of foreign visitors went to other regions, up 3.2 percentage points from a year earlier, while arrivals through regional airports rose 49.7 percent, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Olive Young is expanding its regional presence in response. In April, the company announced plans to invest 123.8 billion won ($92 million) in stores and logistics outside the greater Seoul area this year. Of the 78 large stores it plans to open or renovate this year, 43 will be in regional cities outside Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon.

“As the number of foreign tourists to Korea approaches 20 million a year, we will use large stores and specialty stores with local character, both in Seoul and in other regions, to strengthen our role as infrastructure for Korea’s tourism industry,” an Olive Young spokesperson said in a statement in August.

Cosmetics line the shelves at Olive Young’s N Seongsu store in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. CJ OLIVE YOUNG

In Seoul, that ambition is on full display at N Seongsu, Olive Young’s largest store, which opened in November 2024 in Seongsu-dong, a trendy neighborhood in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. The store spans five floors and about 4,600 square meters and feels more like a beauty theme park, with skin analysis, makeup touch-ups and brands not found at other branches. It drew 2.5 million visitors in its first year.

Olive Young’s four-floor Nampo Town store in Jung District, Busan CJ OLIVE YOUNG

In Busan, the chain moved its Gwangbok Town store in Nampo-dong, the old downtown of Jung District, to a larger building nearby and reopened it as Nampo Town in August. The new four-floor store covers about 3,000 square meters, making it Olive Young’s biggest outside the greater Seoul area. It was laid out specifically for foreign shoppers, with displays arranged so they can easily grab bestsellers and translation devices at the help desk, with extra staff on call for when cruise passengers pour in.





BY KIM HA-YOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]