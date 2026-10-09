Battery ETFs surge as AI data centers fuel ESS optimism

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Korean cosmetics stocks surge as entertainment shares face steep losses this year
Cosmetics makers led gains on the Korea Exchange, while K-pop and content companies suffered the market's sharpest industry decline.
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LG Energy Solution tops 9 trillion won in revenue for first time in earnings surprise
For the third quarter, the battery maker reported revenue of 9.64 trillion won ($7.2 billion), heightening expectations that the slowdown in the EV battery industry may finally be easing.
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Kospi closes down 2.62% to continue slide to third day on inflation worries
The main bourse dropped 177.97 points to close at 6,625.93 as the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted that it may need to raise its key rate.
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Supreme Court upholds acquittal of HSBC in naked short-selling case
The top court declined to overturn a lower court ruling that bank employees engaged in the tactic knowing that they were violating Korean law.