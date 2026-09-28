Banks to open 30 minutes later next year after umbrella union, management strike deal

Read more
-
DMZ blast very likely caused by North Korean mine, military says
South Korea's military says a North Korean land mine likely caused last week's DMZ explosion that seriously injured two soldiers and lightly injured another.
-
Busan launches rescue for canal-trapped shark
Authorities will use vessels, pumps and, if needed, a custom net to guide the 3.5-meter (11.5-foot) shark back to sea.
-
Foreign Ministry summons Ukrainian envoy after Kyiv reveals transfer of North Korean POWs
Seoul demanded clarification and an apology after Kyiv disclosed the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers despite an alleged confidentiality agreement.
-
Lee vows stronger support and voting access for overseas Koreans worldwide
President Lee Jae Myung pledged expanded services, education support and voting reforms for 7 million Koreans living abroad to build an "irreplaceable Republic of Korea."