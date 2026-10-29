Banks' household mortgage lending rates up for fifth month in September

Read more
-
House rich, cash poor? Nearly half of owner-occupier household heads pressed for money, survey says.
Nearly half of heads of household living in their own homes say their income is insufficient, as mortgage costs, taxes and inflation weigh on finances.
-
Korea to conditionally ease diesel export restrictions amid stable crude supplies
South Korea will allow refiners to export more diesel from November if domestic supplies and inventories remain stable.
-
Korea to closely monitor impact of upcoming U.S. midterm elections
Financial authorities will monitor potential volatility from the U.S. midterm elections and deploy stabilization measures if needed.
-
Business confidence hits four-year high
Korea’s business sentiment climbed in October as manufacturing strength and a brighter nonmanufacturing outlook lifted the Bank of Korea’s composite index.