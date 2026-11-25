The Bank of Korea's main building in Jung District, central Seoul, on Aug. 12, 2025 YONHAP

The average rate on household mortgage loans rose to 4.98 percent in October on rising market interest rates, extending a winning streak that started in May and marking the highest level since March 2012.

Banks’ household mortgage loan rates rose for the sixth consecutive month to the highest point in 14 years and seven months in October on rising market interest rates, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The average interest rate on new bank loans stood at 4.64 percent last month, up 0.07 percentage points from a month earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The average rate on corporate loans increased 0.06 percentage points to 4.55 percent last month, and the rate on new household loans rose 0.06 percentage points to 5.02 percent, topping the 5 percent line for the first time since November 2023.

The average rate on household mortgage loans increased 0.1 percentage points to 4.98 percent in October, extending a winning streak that started in May.

This also marked the highest level since March 2012, when the average household mortgage rate came to 5 percent.

Last month, the BOK kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3 percent after consecutive rate hikes in July and August, aimed at curbing rising inflation driven by prolonged tensions in the Middle East and robust economic growth.

The central bank will hold its last rate-setting meeting of the year on Thursday.





Yonhap