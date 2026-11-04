Banks, brokerages hit with record $277 million in fines over Hong Kong-tied equity-linked securities

The Financial Services Commission plaque is seen at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 7, 2025. YONHAP

Korea's Financial Services Commission imposed a record 371.2 billion won ($277 million) in fines on banks and securities firms for mis-selling equity-linked securities tied to Hong Kong's H-index.

Financial regulators imposed a record 371.2 billion won ($277 million) in fines on banks and securities firms for mis-selling equity-linked securities (ELS) tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI), commonly known in Korea as the H-index. The penalties are the largest financial sanctions ever imposed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC).

The FSC finalized the penalties at its 19th regular meeting Wednesday, nearly three years after regulators launched an investigation in November 2023.

The financial institutions were found to have violated their duty to explain the products to customers by omitting information such as simulated investment return results, according to the FSC. The regulator also determined that the firms had oversimplified the products' profit-and-loss structures and left out critical information that could significantly affect consumers' investment decisions.

The ELS products are structured derivatives linked to the H-index, which tracks major Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. They promise investors predetermined returns as long as the underlying index does not fall below a certain threshold before maturity. However, a sharp decline in the H-index after its surge in 2021 left many investors facing substantial losses.

Among banks, KB Kookmin Bank received the largest penalty of 172.3 billion won, along with an additional administrative fine of 1.3 billion won. Hana Bank was fined 92.5 billion won, followed by NH NongHyup Bank with 40.2 billion won, Shinhan Bank with 38.7 billion won and Standard Chartered Bank Korea with 17.9 billion won.

Among securities firms, Korea Investment & Securities received the largest penalty of 9.2 billion won, while NH Investment & Securities and Shinhan Securities were fined 23 million won and 10 million won, respectively.

“These are the first monetary sanctions imposed on major financial institutions since the Act on the Protection of Financial Consumers was enacted in 2021,” an FSC official said. “As this is the first case of its kind, we conducted multiple rounds of deliberations to ensure strict enforcement in accordance with the law and established principles.”

Although the fines represent the largest financial penalties ever imposed by the FSC, they were significantly reduced from the amounts initially proposed by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

The FSS submitted proposals to the FSC in February and May seeking penalties of approximately 1.4 trillion won and 600 billion won, respectively, but both were rejected.

The Financial Supervisory Service headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul YONHAP

The reductions are believed to reflect the FSC's consideration of several factors, including the approximately 1.4 trillion won that banks and other financial institutions have already paid in compensation to affected customers — which exceeded the profits they earned from selling the ELS products — as well as court rulings in favor of some banks in lawsuits over compensation claims.

“The fact that the ELS mis-selling occurred during the initial guidance period following the implementation of the Act on the Protection of Financial Consumers may also have been taken into account in determining the penalties,” a source from the financial sector said.

Onlookers now wager that the banks will likely file administrative lawsuits against the FSC to challenge the record penalties.

“Regardless of whether the FSC's penalties were appropriate, simply accepting them without filing an administrative lawsuit could raise concerns about breach of fiduciary duty, [as the decision not to challenge the fines could be seen as] causing financial losses to the company,” an official at a commercial bank said on condition of anonymity. “Banks may file administrative lawsuits to avoid such controversy.”

Another banking industry insider criticized the financial authority’s decision, arguing that the fines could amount to double punishment.

“Banks have already paid substantial compensation voluntarily, yet the FSC has imposed massive fines on top of that,” the official said. “This could amount to penalizing them twice for the same misconduct.”





BY KIM DO-NYUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



