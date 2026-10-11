Banks boost defenses after AI-linked hacks

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Chinese AI tool linked to Korean bank hacks halts public updates as suspect denies involvement
The developer of Artex announced that it would become a closed-source project in the wake of the cyberattacks, citing unspecified "misuse."
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A U.S.-China AI hotline could provide a vital safety net
A bilateral emergency channel could become a practical first step toward containing AI accidents as global regulation remains out of reach.
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AI could succeed, but gains may flow to capital and early adopters: Man Group CIO
Gregory Bond says AI may boost productivity while deepening inequality, creating risks for businesses reliant on wage-earning consumers.
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Connection may be humanity’s most important work (KOR)
As AI reshapes work, volunteering can strengthen the trust, empathy and social ties technology cannot create.