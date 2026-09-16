Banking on chips

A customer sits in front of a teller's desk at a bank in Seoul on Sept. 16.

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A customer is served at a bank in Seoul on Sept. 16.

A customer sits in front of a teller's desk at a bank in Seoul on Sept. 16. Korea’s household debt-to-nominal GDP ratio is estimated to have fallen to a 10-year low of around 81.3 percent as of the end of the second quarter, as nominal GDP grew faster than household debt amid strong semiconductor exports, according to data from the Bank of Korea and the Bank for International Settlements.

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