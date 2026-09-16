Banking on chips

Read more
-
Rice twice as nice on terraced fields
Rice matures in Pyeongtaek's rare stepped paddies, a traditional farming landscape increasingly displaced by mechanization.
-
Incheon Landing veterans honored
Veterans of the historic operation were welcomed at a 76th anniversary ceremony in Incheon.
-
Instant noodle exports boil over
Instant noodle products are displayed at a local supermarket on Sept. 15.
-
Red dragonfly signals autumn
A bright red dragonfly perches at Yuldong Park as cooler mornings arrive in the Seoul area.